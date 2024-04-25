Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Grows By 22,300.0%

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 22,300.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,349. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $101.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.
Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF
About Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF
The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Bargain Stocks Near 52-week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.