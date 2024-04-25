Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Grows By 22,300.0%

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 22,300.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,349. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $101.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

About Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF ( NASDAQ:FBOT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

