Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 4,333.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Down 0.3 %

Ajinomoto stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,637. Ajinomoto has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.