Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 43,100.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Akanda Trading Down 1.8 %
Akanda stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 462,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. Akanda has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
Akanda Company Profile
