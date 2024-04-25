Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 273,395 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,395 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Amcor worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 184,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.09.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.