Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 348 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $534.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $545.58 and a 200-day moving average of $533.12. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

