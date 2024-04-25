Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 1,030 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.33.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.5 %

PEP stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,548. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.04 and a 200-day moving average of $167.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $247.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

