Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

