Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 239.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

