Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $135.92 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

