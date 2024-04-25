Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 688 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 64.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.1 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $168.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day moving average of $148.47.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

