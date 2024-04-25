CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70 to $2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +7 to +9% yr/yr or $1.703 billion to $1.734 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.750 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of CBZ opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $79.55.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.49%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

