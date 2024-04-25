Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $36,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,382,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,840,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,355,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,320,000 after purchasing an additional 423,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

