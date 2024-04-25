Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,161 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $36,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $375.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.95 and its 200-day moving average is $318.74. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $403.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

