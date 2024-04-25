New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $42.03 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $42,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $494.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $533.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.50.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

