Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 231 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWS opened at $119.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

