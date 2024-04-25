Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 70,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $261.55 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.81 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.