NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 2.5%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.21 and last traded at $92.55. Approximately 326,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,732,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.88.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

