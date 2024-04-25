iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $507.97 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

