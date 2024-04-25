Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Cohu worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 295,456 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,565,000 after acquiring an additional 181,689 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cohu by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 99,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cohu by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 86,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Price Performance

COHU stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

