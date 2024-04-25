Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 950,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,468,000 after acquiring an additional 88,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 140.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.58.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

