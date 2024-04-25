Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7,499.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $71,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.56%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.47%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

