Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 572,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 107,051 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PINS opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.41, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.