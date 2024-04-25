Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Boosted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $1,298,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 162,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,129,001.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $1,298,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 162,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,129,001.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 735,984 shares of company stock worth $94,617,681. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $127.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,058.92 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

