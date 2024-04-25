Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 121 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 151,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.05. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $95.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

