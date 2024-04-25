William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Incyte in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $51.74 on Thursday. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after buying an additional 1,465,792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,858.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,409,000 after buying an additional 991,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 585.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after buying an additional 978,342 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,053,000 after buying an additional 970,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
