Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 904 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

