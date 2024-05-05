Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Carriage Services Price Performance

NYSE CSV opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $393.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In related news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $90,143.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,129,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,900,514.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $90,143.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares in the company, valued at $28,900,514.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $168,155.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,372 shares of company stock worth $369,521. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 89.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 109.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 37,972 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

