Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $473.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LII opened at $467.84 on Friday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $256.74 and a 1-year high of $501.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.74 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

