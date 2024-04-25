Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Price Target at $37.89

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $36.60 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

