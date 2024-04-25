Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLMT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

