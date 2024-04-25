Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOT opened at $5.89 on Monday. Lotus Technology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.07 million for the quarter.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.