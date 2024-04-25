StockNews.com Downgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Sell

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

