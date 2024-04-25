Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. Aptiv has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

