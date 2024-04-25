Kura Oncology’s (KURA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.28.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $18.75 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,867 shares of company stock valued at $104,433 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after buying an additional 642,245 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after buying an additional 1,136,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,791,000 after buying an additional 275,173 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 197,530 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

