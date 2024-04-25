Citigroup Trims ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Target Price to $37.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Get ExlService alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS opened at $29.57 on Monday. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.