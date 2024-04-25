Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $65.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research restated a buy rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Iradimed alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IRMD

Iradimed Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $537.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.82. Iradimed has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iradimed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Iradimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iradimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iradimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.