TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.35. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $234.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

