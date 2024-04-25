Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.06 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.20. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 246.80%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

