Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

TXP stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.53) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £100.71 million, a P/E ratio of -614.29 and a beta of 0.79. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.17). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.17.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

