Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 5.1 %
XELB stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10.
In other news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
