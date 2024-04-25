Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 5.1 %

XELB stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10.

Insider Activity at Xcel Brands

In other news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 550,453 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.28% of Xcel Brands worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

