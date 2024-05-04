LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,367,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,049 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.50% of DaVita worth $143,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $4,714,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in DaVita by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA traded down $7.79 on Friday, hitting $134.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $145.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 66.59%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

