Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of SPT traded down $19.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. 13,470,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $2,622,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,958 in the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Sprout Social by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

