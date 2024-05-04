Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.34. 9,055,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,206,166. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 21.83%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

