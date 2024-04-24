Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.87 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $655.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,337. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.39 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $589.21.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

