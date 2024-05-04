SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $213,000 Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 30,344.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 666.2% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 76.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 16.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after buying an additional 256,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Endava from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $30.90. 319,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,079. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

