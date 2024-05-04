Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 39,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $96.58.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

