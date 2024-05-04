MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MTG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 2,072,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTG

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.