MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.
MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE MTG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 2,072,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.
MGIC Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on MTG
About MGIC Investment
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MGIC Investment
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.