Bfsg LLC Invests $240,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Brookfield by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,314. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.