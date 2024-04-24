Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 5.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,272,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,559,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $245.23 billion, a PE ratio of 291.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

