Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. 6,548,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,786,699. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

